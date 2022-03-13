Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Drops By 64.3%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kardex from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KRDXF stock remained flat at $$211.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.40.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

