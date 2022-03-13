Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Decreases By 55.4%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.39.
