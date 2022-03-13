Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Decreases By 55.4%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

About Karora Resources (Get Rating)

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

