Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Decreases By 63.3%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MRPRF stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

MRPRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.75 ($13.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

