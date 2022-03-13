Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Increases By 75.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MMSMY opened at $5.29 on Friday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

