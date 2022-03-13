Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Expands By 175.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ NDAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 1,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,004. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.