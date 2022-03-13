Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Decreases By 48.1%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of NYSE NRK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,626. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

