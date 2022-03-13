Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Declines By 37.6%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 114,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NuZee by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuZee during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuZee during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUZE opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. NuZee has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

