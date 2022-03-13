Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Declines By 42.1%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,187. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $92.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in O2Micro International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.