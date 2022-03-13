Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Expands By 105.3%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the February 13th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OERCF remained flat at $$41.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Logistics, and Corporate. The Mail and Branch Network segment comprises of collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, addressed and unaddressed direct mail items, and newspapers.

