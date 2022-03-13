Short Interest in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Grows By 60.0%

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PCX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,502,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,000. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is based in Lewisville, Texas.

