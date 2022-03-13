Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) Decreases By 68.0%

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 511,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 476,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000.

NYSE:PRM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82. Perimeter Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.41 million during the quarter.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives.

