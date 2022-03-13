Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Grows By 310.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNMBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($131.52) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($119.57) to €121.00 ($131.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($125.00) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RNMBY opened at $35.01 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.