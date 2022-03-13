Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Drops By 36.5%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 983,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

