Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Drops By 51.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 12,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,902. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
