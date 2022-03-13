Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Rises By 64.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. Worldline has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Worldline from €78.00 ($84.78) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Worldline from €74.00 ($80.43) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

