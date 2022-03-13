Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.08. 26,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,517. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

