SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Up 201.9% in February

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.57. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

