Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

