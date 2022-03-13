Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €160.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

FRA WAF opened at €90.40 ($98.26) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($166.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €129.26.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

