Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in February

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

