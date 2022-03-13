Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in February

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
