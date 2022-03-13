Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.05. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 16,765 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SVM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.
The firm has a market cap of $729.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
