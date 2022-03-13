Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.05. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 16,765 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SVM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

The firm has a market cap of $729.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

