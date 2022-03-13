Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 19,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 432,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

