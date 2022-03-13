Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,848,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 55.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 794,323 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,028 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

