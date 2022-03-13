SKY (LON:SKY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($22.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($22.64). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($22.63), with a volume of 75,802 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,727.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,727.49.
SKY Company Profile (LON:SKY)
