SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

