Smartshare (SSP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $64,710.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $283,076.49 and $64,710.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00078467 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

