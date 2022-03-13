Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.11.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.