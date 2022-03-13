Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 10.8%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 40,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 319,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.
SOHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86.
About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.