Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 10.8%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 40,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 319,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

SOHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Sohu.com by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 372,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

