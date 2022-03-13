Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $203,897,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

SONY traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $97.31. 512,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.24. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.