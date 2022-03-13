South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec started coverage on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

South32 Company Profile (Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.