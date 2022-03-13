Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

