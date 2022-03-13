Sovryn (SOV) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.49 Million

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00009060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $74.49 million and $364,642.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.50 or 0.06590173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.06 or 0.99983279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,193,226 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Buying and Selling Sovryn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

