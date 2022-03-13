S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.15.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $379.68. 2,252,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.91. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.30 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

