Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SPKKY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 21,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.