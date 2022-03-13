SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.25. 72,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

