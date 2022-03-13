Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SXS. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,702 ($48.51).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,656 ($34.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,247.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,594.16. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

