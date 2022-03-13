Spire Wealth Management Acquires 6,396 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

