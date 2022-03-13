Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.82. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.