Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $146.92 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.