Spire Wealth Management Purchases 5,472 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 193,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 117,707 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.84. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.