Splintershards Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $61.13 million and approximately $765,574.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

