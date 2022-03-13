Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

NYSE SPOT opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $222.92.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

