Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $125.17

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.17 and last traded at $126.23, with a volume of 35296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.
SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.
The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
