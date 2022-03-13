Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $143,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,905,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $929,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

