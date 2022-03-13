Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 110.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 301.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. OFS Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OFS shares. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

