Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 16,151 Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 967,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 466.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 472,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.