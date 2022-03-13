Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 22,888 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

HRTG opened at $6.24 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

