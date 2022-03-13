Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 76,260 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.53 on Friday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flotek Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.