StaFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million (FIS)

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4.33 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

