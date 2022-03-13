Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagecoach Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SAGKF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

